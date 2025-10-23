Aflac Incorporated: Honoring 30 Years of Support for Families Facing Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / For three decades, Aflac Incorporated has stood beside families navigating the unimaginable: a childhood cancer or blood disorder diagnosis. What began as a heartfelt pledge in 1995 has grown into a legacy of compassion, innovation and unwavering support for children and their caregivers. During the 30th anniversary celebration, Aflac leadership, including Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos and Aflac Foundation President Kathelen Amos, joined current and former patients, physicians and staff of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to reflect on the longstanding commitment to childhood cancer and blood disorders - the lives touched, the milestones achieved and the hope that continues to drive the mission forward.

Among those in attendance was cancer survivor Elaina Schreckenberger, who appeared in the iconic photo from the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center's inaugural event. Just 5 years old at the time, she was a patient undergoing treatment for stage-4 neuroblastoma. A photographer captured a precious moment between her and Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos - a scene they recreated at this year's occasion.

In 1995, Amos made a bold promise: to help fund what would become the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. That initial $3 million gift laid the foundation for a philanthropic journey that has since led to nearly $200 million contributed to pediatric cancer and blood disorder research, treatment and family support services.

"Our commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders is not just a corporate initiative - it's a deeply personal mission for me, Kathelen, our sales teams and our employees, rooted in a belief that no family should face this journey alone, and we are honored to walk beside them, offering comfort, resources and hope every step of the way," said Amos.

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is now one of the largest pediatric hematology/oncology programs in the country, treating more than 500 new cancer patients and over 2,100 new sickle cell patients annually. With more than 200 clinical trials and an extensive team of dedicated staff members, including physicians, nurses and researchers, the center continues to push the boundaries of pediatric care and innovation.

That philosophy has guided Aflac's approach for 30 years and for Amos - as well as the company's employees and agents - the true measure of success throughout those decades of support lies in the smiles of children, the relief of parents, and the progress made for children with cancer and blood disorders. From funding cutting-edge research to supporting families with transportation, lodging and emotional care, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center's holistic support model addresses the many dimensions of a cancer or blood disorders diagnosis.

"Thirty years is a milestone, but it's also a reminder that our work is far from over," said Amos. "We will continue to do everything we can to bring healing and hope to children facing cancer and blood disorders, until there is no longer a need because we have found a cure."

In a world often defined by bottom lines and quarterly reports, this journey stands as a testament to what's possible when compassion leads the way. It's a story not just of corporate giving, but of human connection - and a promise that no child will face cancer or blood disorders alone.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500998 Exp. 10/26

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honoring-30-years-of-support-for-families-facing-childhood-cancer-an-1091154