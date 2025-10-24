Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) ("LVG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Q2 2025 exploration activities conducted on the licenses LVG sold to Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited ("Buly") ("the Project"). Buly acquired six licences from LVG under an Asset Purchase Agreement in 2022. Buly is owned by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick") and the Government of Tanzania.

Exploration during Q2 2025 was focussed on testing with reverse circulation (RC) drilling the granite-greenstone contact in the northwest, interpreted to be prospective, and developing and planning an aircore (AC) drilling plan aimed at testing prospective areas considered to have a similar stratigraphic sequence to Bulyanhulu Mine, and a RC drilling program to test geochemical anomalies identified in previous AC drilling programs.

Q2 2025 Highlights

12 reverse-circulation (RC) holes drilled totaling 1,380 metres. Drilling tested the granite greenstone contact which had been identified in the previous AC drilling and was considered to be structurally favorable with possible dilation zones, and which returned anomalous Au in associated favorable geology.

Favourable geology confirmed - The drilling along the northwest trending contact intersected mafic metavolcanics (greenstone) and quartz porphyry dykes, which display weak to moderate deformation and have associated silica-sericite alteration, and localized disseminated pyrite and quartz veining, promising for gold mineralization.

Rock-chip samples from artisanal workings near zones of strong chlorite-sericite alteration, indicate the presence of potentially mineralized structures.

The results to date reinforce the geological continuity between the Bulyanhulu Mine and the Tembo Project area, validating LVG's long-standing interpretation of the belt's broader potential.





Strategic Context

Under the Asset Purchase Agreement executed in 2022, LVG may receive up to US $45 million in contingent payments from Barrick, subject to future discoveries or defined resource thresholds on these licences.

Management Comments

Simon Benstead, Executive Chairman & CFO, stated: "We are encouraged to see Barrick's sustained exploration momentum and technical validation across the Tembo-area licences. Their work continues to confirm the fertility of this part of the Lake Victoria Goldfields, where LVG remains a significant stakeholder through both our adjacent 100%-owned Tembo Project and the contingent upside tied to future discoveries."

Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO, added: "Barrick's methodical exploration is confirming the geological architecture we've interpreted on our licence area. As they advance, LVG benefits from both the direct geological insights and the potential for substantial contingent payments-creating a rare opportunity of value addition through a combination of near-term potential production development at Imwelo and the Tembo project, and discovery leverage through the Buly exploration."

Next Steps

Barrick's Q3 2025 program is focusing on ranking and prioritizing follow-up drill targets along the most prospective structural corridors defined by the Q2 results and earlier geochemical anomalies.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Scott is a Director and Officer of the Company.

Investor Relations Agreements

As previously announced on October 9, 2025, the Company has engaged SIDIS & Market IQ for investor relations and capital market advisory services, and has made filings with the Exchange regarding its investor relations contracts with SIDIS and Market IQ. The SIDIS contract is for a term of six months with a fee of $100,000 to be paid $50,000 on TSX.V approval and $10,000 each month thereafter. This contract is not renewable. The Market IQ contract is for a term of six months and is renewable on a month to basis. The fee for this contract is $100,000 payable on TSX.V approval of the contract.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over 50 thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Imwelo Project which is a fully permitted gold project west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine. With historical resource estimates and a 2021 pre-feasibility study, the project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, positioning it as a near-term development opportunity.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

