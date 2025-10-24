Bambuser AB: Bambuser Q3 2025: Continued Operational Progress and Enterprise Wins Reinforce Foundation for the Next Growth Phase

Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") today reports its Q3 2025 results, marking continued progress in operational efficiency and growing traction among global enterprise customers. The company delivered an improved underlying cost structure and further strengthened its position for the next phase of growth. ARR reached SEK 78.1 million, representing a 18% y/y and 7% q/q decline at constant exchange rates (CER).

During the quarter, Bambuser welcomed Adolfo Domínguez, the leading Spanish fashion house with 360 stores across 25 countries, as a new customer. The company also expanded its footprint within LVMH, with Tag Heuer and Sephora joining its growing portfolio in luxury and beauty.



Q3 2025 Key highlights

ARR of SEK 78.1 million, -18% y/y and -7% q/q growth at constant exchange rates ("CER").

Net Sales SaaS of SEK 19.4 million (25.4) representing a growth of -24% y/y and -5% q/q.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -15.8 million (-16.8), an improvement of -6% y/y and 26% q/q, representing a -82% margin (-106%).

Free Cash Flow of SEK -24.7 million (-28.9), representing a -127% FCF margin, decreasing by 14%p y/y and 61%p q/q.

End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 115.9 million (190.8).

Growing adoption of Bambuser's platform among leading global brands underscores the company's strengthened position in the evolving video commerce market.

The full Q3 2025 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

