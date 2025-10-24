Braincool AB: BrainCool carries out a rights issue of approximately SEK 42 million which is fully covered by subscription undertakings and advances publication of Q3 report

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE CONTRAVENES ANY APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH MEASURES. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of BrainCool AB (publ) ("BrainCool" or the "Company") has today, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26 November 2025, resolved to carry out a rights issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 42 million (the "Rights Issue"). Notice to the general meeting will be published through a separate press release. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has received subscription undertakings from several existing shareholders totalling approximately SEK 9.2 million, corresponding to approximately 21.9 per cent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, the Company has received subscription undertakings without preferential rights from a number of external investors and existing shareholders totalling SEK 33 million, corresponding to approximately 78.1 per cent of the Rights Issue. In total, the subscription commitments amount to approximately SEK 42.2 million, corresponding to 100 per cent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue may be increased by up to SEK 33 million through an over-allotment issue (the "Over-allotment Issue") to ensure allocation to the investors who have undertaken to subscribe for shares without preferential rights. BrainCool intends to use the proceeds from the Rights Issue to accelerate the sales development of IQool System, continue the development of RhinoChill, secure working capital until cash flow positivity and strengthen the Company's capital structure. Due to the resolved Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of BrainCool has decided to advance the publication of the interim report for the third quarter 2025 to today, 24 October 2025.

Executive summary

· The Rights Issue is conditional upon the extraordinary general meeting, scheduled to be held on 26 November 2025, approving the board of directors' resolution to carry out the Rights Issue and resolving to adopt new articles of association in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

· Anyone who is entered in the share register as a shareholder in BrainCool on the record date of 1 December 2025 will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share.

· The Rights Issue entails an issue of a maximum of 84,463,730 shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.50 per share.

· If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, BrainCool will receive approximately SEK 42 million before issue costs.

· The Rights Issue is subject to subscription commitments (with and without preferential rights) corresponding to 100 per cent of the Rights Issue.

· The Rights Issue may be increased by up to SEK 33 million through the Over-allotment Issue in order to meet the interest of certain external investors and existing shareholders (the "External Investors")[1]who have entered into subscription undertakings to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue without subscription rights. The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting authorises the Board of Directors to resolve on the Over-allotment Issue.

· The last day of trading in the Company's shares with the right to receive subscription rights is 27 November 2025 and the first day of trading in the Company's shares without the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 28 November 2025.

· The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from 3 December 2025 up to and including 17 December 2025.

· Full terms and conditions for the Rights Issue and other information about the Company will be set out in an information document prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, which is expected to be published on or around 28 November 2025 (the "Information Document").

BrainCool's CEO Jon Berg comments:

"The planned rights issue marks an important step forward for BrainCool. After a journey of both challenges and valuable lessons learnt, the company is now stronger and more focused than ever. With several commercial breakthroughs behind us and increasing sales, we see a clear path to profitable growth. In combination with the planned appointment of a new CEO with a commercial focus and the capital injection provided by the Rights Issue, BrainCool is very well placed to take the next step in its development. The new management, together with a strengthened financial position, creates a solid foundation for accelerating our market expansion and realising the significant potential that has been built up in the company. I would also like to welcome Anders Hallberg as the new largest shareholder in BrainCool (via Hallberg Management AB), provided that the general meeting resolves to approve the Rights Issue. Anders Hallberg's commitment and experience in MedTech will be a valuable addition to the Company's continued development."



Background and motive for the Rights Issue

BrainCool AB is in a positive commercial development phase with sales development reaching the highest level in the Company's history in the third quarter of 2025. The company's main product, IQool System, reached a sales level in Q3 2025 that, in combination with the full effect of implemented cost reductions, generates a positive cash flow for this business area. This represents an important milestone in the transition to profitability.

In the first half of 2025, the Company experienced a temporarily lower sales rate, which delayed the effects of the ongoing production cost reduction program. As sales during the period mainly consisted of systems and disposable products produced under the previous production structure, the impact of the planned margin improvements has been slightly delayed. As a result, the timing of the Group's expected cash flow positivity has also been delayed compared to previous communications.

Despite this, the cash flow positive target is still considered to be within reach, driven by the positive sales development in the third quarter and the cost reductions implemented in both personnel and production, which are expected to have full impact in H1 2026.

At the same time, the development program for RhinoChill - the Company's innovative product for precision cooling in stroke and acute cardiac arrest - is in a clinically and commercially crucial phase. To ensure continued progress in the two ongoing pivotal studies and to enable commercial preparations, additional capital injections are required. If successful, RhinoChill has the unique potential to transform the treatment of patients undergoing thrombectomy after stroke, a global market estimated at approximately USD 2 billion annually.

Alongside this, the Company is actively working to realize the value of the Cooral system, an approved product for the prevention of oral mucositis and pain in chemotherapy. An ongoing study in Umeå is being conducted at no cost to the Company, and the focus is on identifying a suitable long-term owner or partner to take the commercial development forward. This will enable BrainCool to prioritize resources towards IQool and RhinoChill, while safeguarding the value of Cooral.

The Company has also begun the recruitment of a new CEO with a commercial focus and solid experience of strategic partnerships, as well as a clear mandate to strengthen the company's market presence and increase external communication with investors and analysts.

In light of the delayed timing of cash flow positivity, the need to finance continued growth within IQool and to ensure the progress of the RhinoChill programme, the Rights Issue is now proposed.

The Board of Directors has for a period evaluated various financing options in order to ensure the Company's continued growth and strategic development. Among other things, the Company has received an indicative offer for the IQool business, but assessed that the offer does not reflect the commercial value and potential of the product. After careful assessment, the Board of Directors has found that the proposed Rights Issue is the most favourable long-term option for the Company and its shareholders.

Use of proceeds

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 42 million before deduction of issue costs of approximately SEK 2.5 million. The Company intends to use the expected net proceeds of approximately SEK 39.7 million for the following purposes:

Accelerate the sales development of the IQool System Fund further development of the IQool platform through improved user interface, pediatric module and cost reduction programs that significantly further strengthen the gross margin. Continue the development of RhinoChill Finalize the two ongoing registration studies in stroke and cardiac arrest and start commercial preparations for market introduction.

Evaluate strategic partnerships with leading stroke care providers to maximize the global potential of the product. Ensure working capital until cash flow positivity The Rights Issue is expected to provide the Company with the capital required to address the delay in the margin improvement program due to lower sales rates in the first half of 2025, thereby creating the conditions to reach cash flow positivity by 2027. Strengthen the Company's capital structure Repayment of outstanding loans from existing shareholders.



If the Over-allotment Issue is fully exercised, the Company will receive an additional SEK 33 million before deduction of issue costs related to the Over-allotment Issue of approximately SEK 1.4 million (the cost depends on the extent to which the Over-allotment Issue is utilized).

Any additional capital raised through the Over-allotment Issue will be used to: i) further accelerate the commercial preparations for the market launch of RhinoChill, ii) increase the Company's flexibility in order placement and collaborations with subcontractors, iii) strengthen the possibilities for efficient inventory management to better meet seasonal variations in demand for disposable products, iv) create space for new collaborations and commercial initiatives related to IQool and RhinoChill under the leadership of the new incoming CEO, and v) create a financial buffer for unforeseen events.

Conditions for the Rights Issue

The completion of the Rights Issue is conditional upon the extraordinary general meeting approving the board of directors' resolution to carry out the Rights Issue and resolving to adopt new articles of association in accordance with the board of directors' proposal set out in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting. The notice is published through a separate press release.

The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights, be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 1 December 2025, whereby holding one (1) share entitles to one (1) subscription right and three (3) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.50 per share, which means that BrainCool, at full subscription in the Rights Issue, will receive approximately SEK 42 million before issue costs.

The subscription period runs from 3 December 2025 to 17 December 2025. Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period become invalid and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 3 December 2025 up to and including 12 December 2025 and trading in BTAs (paid subscribed shares) is planned to take place during the period from 3 December 2025 up to and including 8 January 2026.

The Company's shareholders shall have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in proportion to the number of shares they own. The Board of Directors of the Company shall decide on the allotment of shares in the following order: (i) in the first instance, allotment shall be made to those who have subscribed for shares by virtue of subscription rights (whether or not they were shareholders on the record date) (ii) secondly, allotment shall be made to those who have only applied for subscription of shares without subscription rights and, in the event that allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the total number of shares for which the subscriber has applied for subscription; and (iii) thirdly, allotment shall be made to the External Investors who have given subscription undertakings regarding subscription of shares. To the extent that allotment at any stage in accordance with the above cannot be made pro rata, allotment shall be made by drawing lots.

Complete terms and conditions for the Rights Issue and other information about the Company will be set out in an information document prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, which is expected to be published on or around 28 November 2025 (the "Information Document").

Subscription undertakings

BrainCool has received subscription undertakings from several board members and shareholders, totalling approximately SEK 9.2 million, corresponding to approximately 21.9 percent of the Rights Issue. BrainCool has also received subscription undertakings from the External Investors for subscription of shares without subscription rights totalling SEK 33 million, corresponding to approximately 78.1 percent of the Rights Issue ("External Subscription Undertakings"). No compensation is paid for the subscription undertakings.

In addition to the subscription undertakings, existing shareholders have expressed intentions to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue corresponding to approximately SEK 1.3 million or 3.1 percent of the Rights Issue.

In total, the Rights Issue is thus covered by subscription undertakings amounting to a total of approximately SEK 42.2 million, corresponding to 100 per cent of the Rights Issue. The subscription undertakings are not secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Over-allotment Issue

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve to carry out the Over-allotment Issue. This authorisation may only be exercised if the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, and the Over-allotment Issue may amount to a maximum of SEK 33 million.

A condition for the External Subscription Undertakings is that full allotment is made even in the event that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. According to the terms of the External Subscription Undertakings, the board of directors shall, provided that the extraordinary general meeting authorizes the board of directors to resolve on the Over-allotment Issue, resolve on such issue if the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. The terms and conditions of the Over-allotment Issue shall otherwise be the same as for the Rights Issue. The subscription price in the Over-allotment Issue will thus correspond to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The purpose of the Over-allotment Issue and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is as follows. The primary purpose of the Over-allotment Issue is to ensure full allotment to the investors who have entered into subscription commitments without preferential rights and without compensation in the Rights Issue. In order to ensure that existing shareholders and other investors are given priority to subscribe for shares in addition to their pro rata share, the External Investors have been placed in third place in the allocation order for the Rights Issue. This structure means that existing shareholders will have the maximum opportunity to increase their holdings in the Company before the External Investors receive allocation. The External Investors will thus only receive allotment in the Rights Issue to the extent that shares remain after allotment to those who have subscribed with subscription rights and to those who have subscribed without subscription rights. Without the possibility of over-allotment, the Company would thus not be able to secure these External Subscription Undertakings, which are of material importance in order to carry out the Rights Issue.

The Board of Directors also sees the possibility of obtaining additional financing as an attractive opportunity to strengthen the Company's capital base and has made an overall assessment and carefully considered the possibility of raising additional capital without deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights. In making this assessment, the Board notes the challenging conditions that currently exist for medical device companies to raise capital. Furthermore, a potential Over-allotment Issue, if the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, would give the Company the opportunity to capitalize on the work already done and the investor interest that could not be satisfied within the framework of the Rights Issue. Through the Over-allotment Issue, the Company can thus strengthen its shareholder base and raise additional capital in a fast and cost-effective manner. An Over-allotment Issue also enables the Company to strengthen its financial position and thereby extend its financial reach, which reduces refinancing risk and gives the Company increased operational flexibility to accelerate development programs and take advantage of strategic opportunities. Carrying out a separate issue at a later date would entail significant additional costs and time, which would not be in the interest of the Company or its shareholders. The Board of Directors further notes that, as a result of the External Subscription Undertakings, the Company has not had to procure any underwriting syndicate, which has reduced the Company's issue costs and means that the Company can utilize a larger part of the issue proceeds.

The terms of the subscription undertakings have been negotiated between the Company and the External Investors on market terms and taking into account the prevailing market conditions and the investor dialogues conducted prior to the issue. The Board of Directors' assessment is that the terms and conditions of the External Subscription Undertakings and the Over-allotment Issue reflect the actual investor interest shown for the Company in the investor dialogues that preceded the Rights Issue.

After an overall assessment and careful consideration, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is justified and in the interest of the Company and the shareholders to deviate from the main rule on the shareholders' preferential rights, and that the terms and conditions for a potential Over-allotment Issue, including the subscription price under this authorisation, are in line with market conditions.

Lock-up undertakings

Prior to the announcement of the Rights Issue, members of the Company's board of directors and shareholding members of the Company's management have entered into so-called lock-up undertakings which, with customary exceptions, mean, among other things, that they have undertaken not to sell shares in the Company. The lock-up undertakings expire on the day that falls 90 days after the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue.

[1]The External Investors who have entered into subscription commitments without preferential rights are Hallberg Management AB, Buntel AB, Ronay Bademci, Gerhard Dal, R&A Partners AB, Gainbridge Capital Partners AB, Oscar Molse, Tuvedalen Limited and Klaus Bratlie, of which Ronay Bademci and Klaus Bratlie are existing shareholders.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

26 November 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2025 Last day of trading including the right to receive subscription rights 28 November 2025 First day of trading excluding the right to receive subscription rights 28 November 2025 Estimated date of publication of the Information Document 1 December 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 3 - 12 December 2025 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 3-17 December 2025 Subscription period 3 December 2025-

8 January 2026 Trading of BTAs on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Around 19 December 2025 Announcement of outcome of the Rights Issue



Change in share capital and number of shares and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in BrainCool may increase by a maximum of 84,463,730 shares, from 253,391,191 shares to 337,854,921 shares, and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 3,800,867.936753, from SEK 11,402,603.855258 to SEK 15,203,471.792011.

Through the Over-allotment Issue, the number of shares in BrainCool may increase by a maximum of 66,000,000 shares, from 337,854,921 shares to 403,854,921 shares, and the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 2,970,000.067789, from SEK 15,203,471.792011 to SEK 18,173,471.859799.

In total, through the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Issue, the number of shares in BrainCool may increase by a maximum of 150,463,730 shares, from 253,391,191 shares to 403,854,921 shares, and the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 6,770,868.004541, from SEK 11,402,603.855258 to SEK 18,173,471.859799.

For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this means, in the event of full subscription in the Rights Issue and full exercise of the Over-allotment Issue, a dilution effect of approximately 37.3 per cent of the votes and capital in the Company.



Earlier publication of the interim report for the third quarter 2025

Due to the Rights Issue, the board of directors of BrainCool has decided to advance the publication of the third quarter report for 2025 to today, 24 October 2025. The previously communicated date for publication was 3 November 2025.

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal advisor to the Company and Aqurat is the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contact for further information

For more information, please contact

Jon Berg - CEO

+46 722 50 91 19

About BrainCool

BrainCool AB (publ) is one of the world's leading companies in the field of rapid precision cooling of patients to save lives and reduce sequelae in sudden cardiac arrest and stroke and to counteract chemotherapy-related side effects. Having successfully developed its first cooling system, the BrainCool System, and signed a distribution agreement with global medtech company ZOLL(®),the company is now focusing on bringing another innovative product, the RhinoChill®System, to market. The RhinoChill®System has unique properties that make it possible to cool patients suffering from cardiac arrest even before they reach the hospital, while opening up opportunities to greatly improve treatment outcomes in the surgical removal of blood clots (thrombectomy) associated with stroke. The global market for medical cooling is already estimated at between SEK 8 and 12 billion.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

BrainCool's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-684 211 00, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.





