Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q3 2025

Q3, July - September 2025

Net lettings: SEK 19 (12) million

Rental income: SEK 123 (98)

Net operating income: SEK 109 (88) million

Net financial items: SEK -37 (-28) million

Profit from property management: SEK 61 (46) million

Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 61 (46) million

Changes in value of properties: SEK 56 (31) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 0.7%

Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 108 (23) million, equating to SEK 0.66 (0.14) per share before and after dilution

January - September 2025

Net lettings: SEK 50 (40) million

Rental income: SEK 354 (291) million

Net operating income: SEK 303 (255) million

Net financial items: SEK -112 (-102) million

Profit from property management: SEK 154 (82) million

Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 154 (109) million

Changes in value of properties: SEK 147 (-32) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.8%

Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 231 (-45) million, equating to SEK 1.25 (-0.34) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

The third quarter has continued at the same high pace as before, with strong growth in Finland and several new acquisitions and projects in Sweden and Denmark. Prisma has delivered positive net lettings every quarter since the beginning of 2023, and this trend continued in this latest quarter.

"Our tenants continue to show strong growth, and demand for new and modern premises remains high across all our markets. Again in the third quarter we signed several new long lease agreements with leading discount retailers. Earnings capacity per share has increased by 46% compared to the same time last year, while the share price has not yet fully reflected this development. We continue to see strong opportunities to leverage our solid balance sheet for further growth through profitable investments and attractive acquisitions. In parallel, we will continuously evaluate our capital structure using the means available to us", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-277 01 48



Martin Lindqvist, CFO

martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.