Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has started the construction of a day care centre valued at approximately EUR 4.5 million for Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy in Espoo

Press release, 24 October 2025 at 15:00pm

Toivo Group Plc ("Company" or "Toivo") has started the construction of a day care centre project valued at approximately EUR 4.5 million for Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy ("Norlandia") in the Puustellinmäki area. The site will be completed for Norlandia's use at the beginning of August 2026.

Toivo previously announced in June 2024 that it had signed a long-term capital lease agreement with Norlandia for the property in question. The daycare center to be built will have a total of six groups. A large goahti hut-like building will be built in the yard to support Norlandia's nature pedagogical focus. The project will be implemented in energy class A.

Norlandia is one of Finland's leading providers of early childhood education services, offering its services throughout Finland. The Norlandia Group also produces elderly care homes and home care services in Finland, and operates a patient hotel in connection with the university hospital in Tampere.

" We get to offer the children of Puustellinmetsä a wonderful, versatile daycare center with facilities that support both nature and physical pedagogy. Even in its early construction phase, the site has already sparked interest from future customers and employees,", says Miia Kollin, Country Director of Norlandia Päiväkodit.

" It has been great to finally start the construction of this wonderful site. The daycare center will offer a comfortable and safe setting to provide high-quality early childhood education for the families in the area. The construction has gotten off to a great start", states Perttu Aikkila, Business Director of Toivo Community Properties division.

Tietoa Toivosta

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

About Norlandia

Norlandia Päiväkodit, founded in 1994, is a nationwide producer of early childhood education services. Norlandia offers a stimulating and safe day care environment for around 4,000 children and their families every day, as well as work for around 1,000 early childhood education professionals. The company has almost 40 municipal partners, and its goal is to be the preferred partner for all stakeholders.

Norlandia Päiväkodit is part of the privately owned international Norlandia Health and Care Group. The Group's business operations cover housing, care and education services throughout the human life cycle as a long-term and responsible service.