Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle launches pilot with Ultrahuman - a key milestone in the company's licensing strategy

Sleep Cycle, a leader in AI-based sleep analysis, announced today that the company is entering a pilot phase of a collaboration with Ultrahuman, a global player in the personal health and wellness space. The collaboration involves the licensing of Sleep Cycle's "Sleep SDK" to enhance Ultrahuman's self-quantification strategy, helping users log and analyze multiple biomarkers to gain a holistic view of the body and optimize health and performance.

The pilot phase aims to explore how Sleep Cycle's technology can be integrated into Ultrahuman's ecosystem to create additional value for users around the world. If successful, the goal is to establish an expanded, long-term partnership.

"We see Ultrahuman as an ideal partner for Sleep Cycle. They are a fast-growing company with a strong global presence and a high-quality ecosystem for personal health. Our technology can play an important role in strengthening their offering, and this aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand beyond our own consumer app and grow through partnerships and licensing - 'Powered by Sleep Cycle'," says Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle.

"At Ultrahuman, we are always on the lookout for the most advanced and reliable technologies to strengthen our offering and improve users' wellbeing. Sleep Cycle has demonstrated a unique ability to combine science and usability, and we look forward to evaluating how their solutions can complement our platform,"says Mohit Kumar, founder of Ultrahuman.

Sleep Cycle's strategy rests on two pillars: continued growth in its own consumer business, and an increasing share of revenue from licensing the company's technology to partners in health, wellness, and medical technology. The collaboration with Ultrahuman marks an important step in this development and demonstrates the potential of the company's technology to reach broader audiences and create new revenue streams.

"By making our world-leading sleep technology available to other players, we can create long-term value for users, partners, and shareholders alike. This collaboration is a clear example of how we are executing on that strategy," says Elisabeth Hedman, CFO & Head of IR at Sleep Cycle.

For more information please contact:

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO

erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.