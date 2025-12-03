Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle Launches Luma, a Life-Improving AI Backed by Science

Luma expands Sleep Cycle beyond sleep tracking, to help users reach the well-being goals that sleep influences, including mental and physical health, weight management productivity and performance.

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading AI Sleep technology company, announces the launch of Luma, a proprietary AI-powered coach designed to revolutionize how users not only understand their sleep, but how sleep drives the goals they care about in everyday life.

A New Era of Health Coaching With Luma

Sleep Cycle moves beyond traditional sleep tracking and enters a new era of personal guidance. Built on more than a decade of sleep science and real-world data, Luma uses each person's sleep patterns as a foundation for meaningful coaching by connecting sleep to goals like energy, focus, stress, performance, and long-term health.

Through natural, conversational guidance that adapts over time, Luma turns complex sleep insights into clear, actionable advice, while remembering context like partner presence, pets, or stress. Grounded in statistical modeling and Sleep Cycle's strict privacy standards, Luma represents a significant expansion of Sleep Cycle's role in users' lives and elevates what the company can help people achieve.

"Luma expands Sleep Cycle far beyond sleep tracking and sleep coaching. Sleep connects to almost everything in life: mental and physical health, weight management, stress, productivity and performance. Luma can help solve meaningful problems for our users by helping them make sense of their data, connect it to their daily habits, and make real changes with lasting results. For the first time, we're stepping into broader well-being and personal guidance, with sleep as our core strength and scientific foundation," said Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle.

AI's Expanding Role in Personal Well-being

Luma represents a new phase in personal health, one where sleep data becomes a practical foundation for meaningful, everyday change. By connecting sleep science with the goals people genuinely care about, Luma expands Sleep Cycle's role in users' lives and positions the company as a leader at the intersection of sleep science, AI, and personal guidance.

Luma is available for new iOS users beginning December 3, with a broader rollout planned for early 2026.

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

