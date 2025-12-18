Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle signs multi-year SDK licensing agreement with global IoT company

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading AI sleep technology company, today announced that it has signed a strategic, multi-year SDK licensing agreement with a global IoT and Smart Home device brand. The agreement expands Sleep Cycle's technology licensing business and supports the company's strategy of expanding with new revenue streams like this one from technology licensing.

Under the agreement, the customer will integrate Sleep Cycle's audio-based sleep tracking analysis into its products, providing access to Sleep Cycle's patented AI sound model through the SDK. The integration enables enhanced sleep tracking beyond mobile phones and supports new connected-device experiences.

"This is a key step forward in proving the value our technology can bring beyond the mobile phone. By implementing our 'Powered by Sleep Cycle' strategy we can enable entirely new experiences in a future of connected devices through licensing our core technology to major hardware innovators and partners" says Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle.

Sleep Cycle's strategy rests on growing its own consumer business as well as developing multiple revenue streams. This agreement marks a further step in that direction, demonstrating the potential to scale the company's technology to broader audiences and additional revenue streams.

"By making our world-leading sleep technology available to other players beyond the mobile phone, we can further scale our impact. We see this as an opportunity to take a position in the rapidly expanding sector of health-enhancing hardware powered by ambient AI that adapts to biological indicators with high value in sleep and respiration" says Peter Alsterberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Sleep Cycle.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Alsterberg

peter.alsterberg@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.