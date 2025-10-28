Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR02 | ISIN: SE0015961404 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CW
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 09:59
2,035 Euro
-2,40 % -0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLEEP CYCLE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1302,16511:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sleep Cycle AB: Resolutions at Sleep Cycle's Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) on 28 October 2025, it was resolved to elect Christian Kanstrup as new member of the Board of Directors.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to increase the Board of Directors with one member through new election of Christian Kanstrup as Board member for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The EGM further resolved that the annual fees per Board member, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting, shall continue to apply. Fees are to be paid to the incoming Board member pro rata in relation to the Board member's actual duty period.

For more information, please contact:

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR
elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO
erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle
Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.