Sleep Cycle AB: Rested Minds, Active Bodies: A New Partnership Between Sleep Cycle and Urban Sports Club

The leading wellness apps combine sleep and fitness for a holistic health experience.

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading AI Sleep technology company, announces a new partnership with Urban Sports Club, Europe's leading sports and wellness platform. Urban Sports Club members worldwide will receive an exclusive offer for a premium membership to Sleep Cycle, creating a comprehensive wellness experience by integrating sleep insights with wellbeing and fitness goals to create a more complete approach to health.

"Quality sleep is the foundation for better health, stronger performance, and more energy," said Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "Working with Urban Sports Club allows us to reach people where wellness already happens - in their everyday routines. This partnership supports our vision of powering users achieving healthier, more balanced lifestyles by integrating sleep intelligence into the broader wellness ecosystems."

The partnership is similar to Sleep Cycle's partnership with Wellhub that recently completed the acquisition of Urban Sports Club. Sleep Cycle is therefore confident in the opportunities for subscriber and revenue growth that this collaboration could unlock.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sleep Cycle to offer our members a more comprehensive approach to health and wellness," said Moritz Kreppel, CEO of Urban Sports Club. "At Urban Sports Club, we've always believed that true wellbeing goes beyond movement, it's about balance. Partnering with Sleep Cycle allows our members to connect the dots between how they move, recover, and rest. By combining our flexible fitness offering with Sleep Cycle's world-leading sleep insights, we're helping people take a more complete approach to their health. One that supports lasting energy, motivation, and performance."

About Urban Sports Club

Urban Sports Club offers a flexible sports and wellness membership. The goal is to move people towards a healthier and more active lifestyle through the largest and most diverse selection of offerings. From fitness, yoga, swimming, and climbing to team sports and wellness: members can put together their individual training plan from over 50 sports and discover activities they are passionate about. Members can check in for sports and wellness in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Austria. The Urban Sports Club group, which also includes MyClubs, is represented in eight European countries and thus counts a total of more than 16,000 partner locations. The offering for private and corporate customers includes training in the studio, outdoors, online courses via live stream, and on-demand courses. In total, employees from over 40 different nations are employed at the European locations.

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Alsterberg

peter.alsterberg@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958