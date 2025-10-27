Tecnotree has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 (Doc US52580525, August 2025). We believe this acknowledgment underscores Tecnotree's commitment to delivering innovative and flexible customer experience solutions for the telecommunications industry.

Tecnotree Recognized as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape 2025!

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors based on their capabilities and strategies in customer experience (CX) platforms for telecom operators worldwide.

Tecnotree's modular BSS platform provides a comprehensive suite of CX solutions including unified catalog, customer value management (CVM), voice of the customer, loyalty manager, order and subscription management, customer self-service portals, and billing and charging. At the same time, its AI-driven Sensa platform, built on over 130 AI patents in trust, governance, agent decisioning, and model lifecycle management, acts as the intelligence hub powering real-time personalization, predictive insights, and autonomous operations. Together, these platforms, combined with Tecnotree Moments digital marketplace and its AI-driven Experience Platform Management (XPM), enable operators to unify customer data, drive hyper-personalized engagement, automate customer journeys, rationalize product offerings, reduce time to revenue, and accelerate monetization opportunities.

"We believe being recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape demonstrates Tecnotree's continuous focus on delivering advanced CX platforms that empower telecom operators to meet evolving customer expectations," said Prianca Ravichander, CCO and CMO, Tecnotree. "We are proud to partner with operators globally to create seamless, personalized, and impactful experiences for their customers."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, visit: www.tecnotree.com

