Medical Care Technologies Inc. Approved as an Official Google Play Developer

Company advances digital technology initiatives with approval to publish applications on the Google Play Store.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) has been approved as an official developer on the Google Play Store, allowing the company to deploy its AI-powered mobile applications across Android devices around the world.

"This approval opens the door for us to bring our technology to millions of Android users around the world," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "We look forward to launching our upcoming app and expanding MDCE's reach through the largest mobile ecosystem on the planet."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is committed to advancing digital health through artificial intelligence and mobile innovation.

Visit us at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to change without notice.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-approved-as-an-official-1091509