Enersense International Oyj: Anu Henttonen appointed as Enersense's EVP, HR, HSEQ, Communications and Sustainability

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | October 27, 2025 at 15:15:00 EET

Anu Henttonen (Master of Education, Licentiate of Science (Technology)) has been appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for HR, HSEQ, Communications and Sustainability, and as a member of the Group Leadership Team at Enersense International Plc. Henttonen joins Enersense from the position of VP, HR at Fazer Confectionery. In addition to Fazer, she has worked in a variety of human resources leadership and development roles at companies such as Vantaan Energia, Finnair, and Alko.

"I warmly welcome Anu to Enersense. In line with our strategy, we want to be a community chosen by experts and offer development opportunities to our personnel. Anu's strong expertise and experience will support our goals excellently," says Kari Sundbäck, CEO of Enersense.

"It feels both exciting and meaningful to join Enersense, where value-based leadership and people development play a central role. I look forward to getting to know Enersense's experts and working together to enhance the employee experience," says Anu Henttonen.

Anu Henttonen will start at Enersense no later than 1 February 2026.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck

CEO

Further information:

Kari Sundbäck, CEO

Tel. +358 50 464 7704

kari.sundback@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen, Head of Communications and Sustainability

Tel. +358 44 222 5552

liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.enersense.com

About us

Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com