Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri" or the ("Company") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting in the company held today on 27 October 2025 adopted the following resolution.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to issue new Class B shares. The right to subscribe for the Class B shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted Henrik Viktorsson, Axos AB, Solidcap AB, Solid Equity AB, Patrik von Hacht and Mattias Ståhlgren. Through the new issue of shares, the Company's share capital will be increased by a maximum of SEK 673,333.2 through the issue of a maximum total of 6,733,332 Class B shares.

The share issue is part of the new issue of 23,333,334 Class B shares announced by the Company on 8 October 2025.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Joachim Carlsson, CFO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 79 359 87 18

joachim.carlsson@logistri.se

About Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)



Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.