Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Subsidiary wins another contract with grid operator

28 October 2025 - Laje AS, part of Qben Power, has been awarded a one-year technical support agreement by Norwegian grip operator Elvia.

As part of the agreement, Laje will support Elvia's operations, maintenance projects and new infrastructure projects. Laje estimates that the one-year agreement could generate revenue of between NOK 40 and 50 million.

Elvia is responsible for operation, maintenance and development of the power grid in the Norwegian counties of Oslo, Innlandet, Akershus and Østfold.

Laje is a focused infrastructure construction and service company within the energy infrastructure, telecom and electrification sector. The company's business is divided into three business segments: energy infrastructure, telecom and electrification, all focusing on the ongoing electrification and digitalization megatrends.

Anders Granshagen, Qben Power; tel: +47 911 98 444

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies within infrastructure services in the Nordics. The company operates in niche markets driven by strong growth trends, substantial government investments, and opportunities for consolidation and strong expansion - such as rail and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective M&A and synergy realization. For more information, visit qben.se.