

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.460 billion, or $13.62 per share. This compares with $1.341 billion, or $11.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.287 billion or $11.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.754 billion from $3.721 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



