Organizations use cloud-native and AI innovations to modernize legacy systems, enhance efficiency, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are accelerating cloud migration and data transformation centered on AWS, with strong momentum across industries, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. finds that enterprises are using AWS' advanced AI and cloud services to modernize operations and improve overall efficiency. Especially in manufacturing, healthcare and financial services, organizations are seeking solutions from AWS service providers to address functional challenges and enhance decision-making.

"U.K. enterprises are moving from selective adoption to integrated use of AWS technologies across their operations," said Anthony Drake, ISG partner, U.K. market. "As AWS expands its capabilities in the region, organizations in the U.K. are embracing a new phase of cloud maturity, balancing innovation with a sharper focus on resilience."

U.K. enterprises are updating their cloud environments in response to increasing geopolitical and regulatory complexity, the report says. The issue of cloud sovereignty is moving beyond data residency requirements to include cloud software and operations. Most AWS ecosystem providers now offer sovereign cloud solutions, aimed especially at clients in highly regulated sectors such as defense, healthcare and government.

Serverless computing continues to gain traction among U.K. enterprises, ISG says. Companies are using AWS Lambda, App Runner and Step Functions to build distributed, event-driven applications without the need to manage underlying infrastructure components. This approach simplifies deployment and enables faster, more reliable application delivery across varied workloads. Organizations are also adopting AWS tools to improve customer experience, using Amazon Connect and Amazon Q to enhance contact center operations and analyze behavioral data for more personalized and efficient customer interactions.

Enterprises are focused on end-to-end cost optimization within their AWS environments, the report says. Rather than relying solely on FinOps practices, organizations are incorporating cost efficiency throughout cloud migration and modernization. This includes early rightsizing of cloud resources, modernization during migration and adoption of AWS Graviton-based instances and AWS Nitro virtualization for enhanced performance and resource optimization. This full-lifecycle approach helps enterprises minimize technical debt, improve utilization and manage operational costs more effectively across their AWS workloads.

"U.K. enterprises are accelerating modernization by implementing AI, cloud-native and serverless technologies," said Mark Purdy, lead author of the report. "AWS providers are playing a central role in helping organizations streamline operations and achieve measurable efficiency gains."

The report also explores other AWS ecosystem-related trends in the U.K., including the continued use of AWS tools to support sustainability goals and the growing integration of analytics platforms to enhance data-driven decision-making across U.K. enterprises.

For more insights into the AWS ecosystem-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. evaluates 40 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Tech Mahindra and Version 1 as Leaders in three quadrants each. Mastek and NTT DATA are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names Atos, Hexaware, LTIMindtree and Quantiphi as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Additionally, Deloitte, LTIMindtree and PwC are recognized as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, LTIMindtree is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among AWS Ecosystem Partners providers. LTIMindtree earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from DXC Technology and Version 1

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

