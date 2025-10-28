SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - up 14% at $80.65
- Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - up 13% at $98.38
- Wayfair Inc. (W) - up 12% at $97.30
- Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 11% at $9.76
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - up 10% at $212.00
- Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - up 10% at $102.03
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - up 9% at $97.72
- Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) - up 9% at $24.15
- ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 7% at $22.25
- GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) - up 6% at $4.61
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Rambus Inc. (RMBS) - down 16% at $94.97
- Rectitude Holdings Ltd (RECT) - down 12% at $3.00
- Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - down 11% at $9.24
- F5, Inc. (FFIV) - down 9% at $262.00
- Galaxy Digital (GLXY) - down 9% at $36.85
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - down 7% at $296.79
- Corning Incorporated (GLW) - down 7% at $82.94
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - down 7% at $3.11
- Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) - down 6% at $322.00
- MaxsMaking Inc. (MAMK) - down 6% at $3.22
