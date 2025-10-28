Medical Care Technologies Inc. Nears Completion of AI-Powered App Targeting the $4.5 Billion Global Nutrition & Recipe Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that its first AI-driven mobile application, [App Name Pending Trademark], has entered its final development phase. The app uses image recognition to create recipes and also analyzes nutrition data directly from food photos. MDCE plans to deploy the app in 175 countries and in over 30 languages.

According to industry research, the global diet & nutrition apps market is valued at approximately USD 2.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, while the recipe app segment may exceed USD 14 billion by 2033 (Grand View Research; Straits Research).

Strategic Positioning: While the company continues to develop its core AI medical applications - which require longer development cycles and regulatory approvals - MDCE's consumer app division is designed to generate revenues more quickly and capture larger addressable markets.

"Our consumer AI launches will complement our ongoing medical technology pipeline," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "They will likely allow us to build brand presence and revenues while we continue the longer-term path toward regulatory medical AI applications."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified AI technology company innovating across healthcare, collectibles, and digital intelligence. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used drive strong revenue and brand synergy as the company expands its AI applications portfolio. Visit: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

