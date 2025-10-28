Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Nears Completion of AI-Powered App Targeting the $4.5 Billion Global Nutrition & Recipe Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that its first AI-driven mobile application, [App Name Pending Trademark], has entered its final development phase. The app uses image recognition to create recipes and also analyzes nutrition data directly from food photos. MDCE plans to deploy the app in 175 countries and in over 30 languages.

According to industry research, the global diet & nutrition apps market is valued at approximately USD 2.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, while the recipe app segment may exceed USD 14 billion by 2033 (Grand View Research; Straits Research).

Strategic Positioning: While the company continues to develop its core AI medical applications - which require longer development cycles and regulatory approvals - MDCE's consumer app division is designed to generate revenues more quickly and capture larger addressable markets.

"Our consumer AI launches will complement our ongoing medical technology pipeline," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "They will likely allow us to build brand presence and revenues while we continue the longer-term path toward regulatory medical AI applications."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified AI technology company innovating across healthcare, collectibles, and digital intelligence. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used drive strong revenue and brand synergy as the company expands its AI applications portfolio. Visit: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Risks include but are not limited to international regulatory differences, platform approvals, user adoption, competitive pressures and technology development delays. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-nears-completion-of-ai-p-1091510

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.