KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the successful completion of a pilot project with Social Medical Corporation Genshukai in Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, aimed at promoting sustainable hospital management through AI-driven profitability improvement and advanced management. The project, conducted from July to September 2025, leveraged Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, an operational platform utilizing data and AI from Fujitsu's Uvance business model rooted in the resolution of social issues, to develop a hospital management solution in just three months.This solution enabled Genshukai to efficiently allocate management resources by flexibly integrating medical data scattered across its internal and external systems. As a result, Genshukai estimates annual revenue growth of approximately 10%.Fujitsu plans to expand this initiative to other facilities within the Genshukai Group, contributing to regional medical optimization and stable hospital management. Furthermore, Fujitsu will continuously enhance the hospital management solution, targeting expanded utilization in the fields of medical, nursing care, and home care services.Fujitsu also aims to deploy the developed hospital management solution to other medical institutions in Japan by the end of 2026.Moving forward, under its Uvance business model, Fujitsu will continue to leverage data and AI to advance the management of medical institutions in Japan, not limited to medical care in local areas, and contribute to the provision of sustainable healthcare.Comment from Takamichi Mitsutake, Chairman of the Board, Social Medical Corporation GenshukaiJapan's healthcare system is facing various challenges including staff shortages, excessive workloads, and operating deficits. We must reflect on the true role of healthcare in society. Health care professionals should be empowered to spend most of their time doing the healthcare tasks that only humans can do like listening to patients, acknowledging their fears and anxieties and giving them strength, and providing a bedside manner. Through this connection with Fujitsu, I am now confident we can achieve this. I am grateful that the project is progressing in a family-like atmosphere with Fujitsu colleagues who are not only AI experts but also demonstrate a deep humanity.BackgroundGenshukai plays a central role in regional medical care in Iki City, operating three divisions comprising 16 facilities such as Mitsutake Hospital with 88 beds, a nursing home, and home care service.Facing a challenging management environment where approximately 70% of hospitals in Japan operate at a deficit*1 Genshukai urgently needed to reduce medical fee repayments caused by the complexity of the medical fee system and maximize revenue through optimized bed utilization to ensure the continuous provision of regional medical care. Specifically, facility standards in the medical fee system detail requirements such as the number of nursing staff per patient, patient home-return rates, medical equipment inspection records, and patient explanation records, all of which are subject to revision. Non-compliance can result in the need to return medical fees, making adherence crucial for efficient hospital management.In response to these challenges, Fujitsu developed a hospital management solution utilizing Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, drawing on its extensive operational expertise gained through developing electronic medical record systems and other healthcare business solutions.Features of the hospital management solutionThis solution integrates vast amounts of medical data from various sources, including the hospital's electronic medical record system and medical claims billing computers, transforming it into an easily understandable format. This enables seamless data linkage across previously siloed departments and business types.Leveraging the capabilities of Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, the solution is compatible not only with Fujitsu's medical systems but also with third-party systems. Furthermore, it can flexibly integrate unstructured data that lacks a unified format. By incorporating multiple AI models, the solution facilitates data-driven decision-making.Overview of the ProjectFujitsu utilized AI and digital technologies to support the efficient allocation of management resources to maintain profitability and reduce losses from medical fee repayments by ensuring compliance with facility standards. This established a foundation for Genshukai to provide stable medical care, with projected annual revenue growth of approximately 10%.1. Reduction of medical fee repayments through facility standard controlThe solution digitalizes facility standards, supporting their management, analysis, and the consideration of countermeasures. This significantly reduces the burden on staff who previously managed complex facility standards manually. It enables proactive detection and avoidance of risks such as revenue reduction due to non-compliance and the occurrence of repayments. The system visualizes the necessary conditions and achievement status for each facility standard and provides AI-analyzed improvement suggestions and action plans. Designed for intuitive use by everyone from management to frontline staff, it allows for easy understanding of the hospital's financial status and actions for profitability improvement.2. Optimization of bed utilization through bed controlMaintaining a high bed occupancy rate is crucial for hospital profitability. However, manually assigning beds while considering numerous conditions such as patient medical conditions and room constraints is highly complex and labor-intensive. To address this, the mathematical optimization model developed in this project proposes bed assignments that adhere to constraints such as related facilities and patient severity, thereby maintaining a high bed occupancy rate. This is expected to improve the general ward's bed occupancy rate from the conventional 70% to 90%, leading to an estimated monthly revenue improvement of approximately 10%.In connection with this initiative, Fujitsu signed an Engagement Partner Agreement with Iki City on October 28, based on the "Iki City Engagement Partner Program," which certifies companies and organizations that feel a connection with and are committed to contributing to Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture. 