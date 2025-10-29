TRACTIAL: H1 2025 - Confirmed Growth And Return To Profitability

TRACTIAL SA, a licensed payment institution listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALTRA), reports provisional financial data pending validation and the publication of the Group's consolidated results.

The performance reflects the strong momentum of TRACTIAL's payment activity and Fintech-as-a-Service operations, following several years of technological and commercial investment in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, the company launched its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. This new investment division was successfully deployed without compromising profitability, supported by the solid revenue dynamics of the core payment business.





STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

For the first half of 2025, TRACTIAL SA reported revenue of €2.46 million and net profit of €305,000.

These levels already exceed those achieved for the full year 2024, demonstrating the continued growth of the payment activity and the resilience of the business model.





A COMPLETE AND INTEGRATED EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE

In 2025, TRACTIAL achieved several key milestones:

Allocation of its own BIC code by SWIFT ( BUMDFRP2XXX ),

), Integration into the European Payments Council (EPC) network,

Issuance of proprietary IBANs, enabling a full corporate payment offer, from account management to automated reconciliation.

These developments mark TRACTIAL's full integration within European payment networks, confirming its ability to operate under institutional standards while remaining independent and agile.





INVESTING TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Building on this momentum, TRACTIAL continues to invest in:

Strengthening its commercial teams,

Enhancing its value-added services (automation, unified APIs, reporting),

Expanding its presence at major European fintech and payment conferences to reinforce visibility and partnerships.





DEFI + TRADFI: A STRATEGIC VISION CONFIRMED

Through its Payment.net platform and hybrid positioning, TRACTIAL strengthens its strategy of interoperability between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi).

The company connects blockchain technologies with regulated financial players, providing an open, modular and compliant infrastructure.

This approach makes Web3 innovations accessible to both financial institutions and new entrants in the digital economy.





DANIEL DORRA, CEO OF TRACTIAL, COMMENTED:

"These results demonstrate the strength of our model. We have consolidated our position in payments while successfully launching our Bitcoin Treasury strategy. This hybrid model, bridging fintech and digital assets, positions TRACTIAL among Europe's pioneers of a new generation of financial infrastructure."





ABOUT TRACTIAL :





TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.





GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

