

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (KYCCF) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY199.959 billion, or JPY824.49 per share. This compares with JPY189.720 billion, or JPY782.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to JPY545.300 billion from JPY515.550 billion last year.



