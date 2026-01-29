

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (KYCCF) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY311.167 billion, or JPY1.283 per share. This compares with JPY291.765 billion, or JPY1.203 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY834.605 billion from JPY775.190 billion last year.



Keyence Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY311.167 Bln. vs. JPY291.765 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1.283 vs. JPY1.203 last year. -Revenue: JPY834.605 Bln vs. JPY775.190 Bln last year.



