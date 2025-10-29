Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
29.10.25 | 09:59
0,960 Euro
+0,63 % +0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Qben Power subsidiary secures long-term frame agreement for excavation services, with a potential value of NOK400million

29 October 2025 - Qben Infra' wholly owned subsidiary Qben Power has been awarded long-term frame agreement to provide excavation services to Norwegian grid operator Elvia in the Hamar and Gjøvik areas of Innlandet county, Norway.

The frame agreement is valid for three years from 2025, with three optional one-year periods (3+1+1+1). The frame agreement is awarded to Qben Powers fully owned Skyttermoen Anlegg AS

The frame agreement is valid for three years from 2025, with three optional one-year periods (3+1+1+1).

According to the frame agreement, work in the Gjøvik area is estimated at generating revenue of between NOK 15 and 30 million annually, and work in Hamar is estimated at between NOK 20 and 40 million annually. Combined, this totals NOK 35 - 70 million annually, which is equivalent to NOK 105 - 210 million over the fixed three-year period of the frame agreement. If all option periods are exercised, the total value could potentially grow to between NOK 300 and 400 million.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Granshagen, Qben Power, tel: +47 911 98 444

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies within infrastructure services in the Nordics. The company operates in niche markets driven by strong growth trends, substantial government investments, and opportunities for consolidation and strong expansion - such as rail and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective M&A and synergy realization. For more information, visit qben.se.

