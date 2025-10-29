Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc's business review 1 January-30 September 2025: Profitable growth continued. (Unaudited)

Business review, 29 October 2025 at 8:00

KEY EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2025

Revenue EUR 37.0 (32.6) million.

Contracts for 135 (220) new apartments and two social infrastructure properties were signed during the period under review.

Construction of 177 (196) apartments, 2 (0) assisted living facilities and 1 (0) daycare facility were started during the period under review.

During the review period, 123 (165) apartments were completed.

PROSPECTS FOR 2025

The company expects the operating profit without changes in values of investment properties for the financial year of 1 January-31 December 2025 to be

EUR 6-11 million

CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIALS

EUR thousand 1 January-

30 September 2025 1 January-

30 September 2024 Change, % Revenue 37,019 32,587 14% Total revenue and investments 58,406 37,726 55% Value of project portfolio (MEUR)* 286 695 -59% Operating profit 5,039 3,405 48% Operating profit without changes in values of investment properties 5,039 3,405 48% Profit or loss for the financial year 1,894 332 470% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.03 0.01 406% Economic occupancy rate 93.1% 91.4% 2% Total equity 71,207 68,500 4% Total assets 178,156 162,228 10%

EUR thousand 1 July-

30 September 2025 1 July-

30 September 2024 Change, % Revenue 13,837 4,184 231% Total revenue and investments 22,684 7,601 198% Value of project portfolio (MEUR)* 286 695 -59% Operating profit 1,581 1,059 49% Operating profit without changes in values of investment properties 1,581 1,059 49% Profit or loss for the financial year 267 -106 352% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.005 -0.002 352% Economic occupancy rate 94.4% 91.2% 4% Total equity 71,207 68,500 4% Total assets 178,156 162,228 10%

* The portfolio includes those projects for which the company has the right to purchase the related land areas under pre-agreed conditions, such as the fulfillment of certain criteria like zoning. The value is based on management's view of the market value of these projects when completed, assuming that all projects in the portfolio are realized. There is a risk associated with the projects that they may not achieve legally binding zoning or building permits, or that the confirmed zoning or building permit does not allow for the implementation of a project as valuable as initially estimated.

CEO MARKUS MYLLYMÄKI

The year 2025 has been a time of strong operational performance and profitable growth for Toivo. Our revenue in January-September grew by 14 percent and our operating profit by 48 percent compared to the comparison period. This demonstrates, above all, the company's ability to operate efficiently and make the right decisions even in a challenging market environment.

There are signs of a recovery in housing demand in the market, especially in the capital region. Construction volumes remain moderate, but Toivo has successfully capitalized on the situation and strengthened its market position. A selective and disciplined approach has proven to be the right strategy.

Our goal is to grow profitably and responsibly at an annual rate of about 20 percent. This can only be achieved through top operational performance, which the Toivo team has demonstrated once again.

DEVELOPMENT: In project development, we emphasize selectivity and profitability. In the third quarter, we signed an agreement for a new residential property in Ruskeasuo, Helsinki (As Oy Helsingin Keskuspuiston Grand) and for a daycare facility project in Leppävaara, Espoo (Norlandia). Additionally, a letter of intent was signed with Cofinimmo SA for several future care properties. A strong project portfolio and careful selection create the foundation for stable and controlled growth.

CONSTRUCTION: Construction proceeded as planned. We launched two new projects and completed two properties - Pyhtäänkorven Mestarit in Vantaa and Tampereen Ojala - totaling 70 apartments. The construction projects are progressing on time and within budget, which demonstrates efficiency and strong project management.

MANAGEMENT: Rental operations developed positively. The economic occupancy rate rose to 94.4%, and leasing is progressing rapidly, led by our own Asuntomestarit®. The quality, locations, and active management of our owned and managed properties generate steady cash flow and strengthen the company's earnings base.

SALES: In the third quarter, we completed the sale of two care properties and expanded our cooperation with Cofinimmo SA. Sales of owner-occupied apartments progressed well, and several projects are almost sold out. Through sales and partnerships, we manage capital efficiently and prepare for new investments.

Toivo continues its determined growth. Operational efficiency, selective development, and strong capital management create a sustainable foundation for the coming years.

I thank our customers, investors, personnel, and partners for an excellent third quarter.

