Right Season Investments: Right Season Investments Engages MCS Market Communication Service to Provide Market Support

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstrabe 28, 58511 Ludenscheid, Deutschland, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the continued provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"), pursuant to the terms of an independent marketing services contract dated October 23, 2025. The Services are expected to run for 6 months, or until budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS 369,000 Euros for the extended term of Services, and no securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

