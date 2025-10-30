Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd: VOOPOO VINCI S Is Here: 2000 mAh Power, 40 W Performance, Breathtaking Aesthetics

SHENZEN, China, Oct. 29, 2025challenges this by merging luminous palette design with comprehensive upgrades in leak resistance, battery life, flavor delivery, and ease of use. It is a device where cutting-edge performance and visionary design set a new standard.

Power That Lasts, Flavor That Doesn't Quit

At its core lies a massive 2000 mAh ultra endurance battery that delivers up to 3 days of intensive use, a week on lighter use, all while maintaining an exceptionally lightweight 69 g for ultimate portability. The VOOPOO VINCI S cartridge brings the advanced iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology to the VINCI series for the first time. Combining a big coil, integrated liquid-seal, and golden cotton, the iCOSM 2.0 ensures rich flavor, leak resistance, and 100mL endurance.

Design That Serves, Style That Speaks

Every aspect of VOOPOO VINCI S reflects thoughtful design focused on user convenience. Featuring convenient top-side filling, the device comes configured as either a 4.5 mL Standard version or a 2 mL TPD version, in accordance with regional regulations. Users enjoy complete control through the step-less airflow adjustment, while benefiting from smart power matching up to 40 W. This intelligent system requires no manual settings when switching cartridges of different resistances. The system enhances usability by keeping users informed through a clear LED battery indicator. Completing this sophisticated package is the luminous palette design, which transforms the device into a style statement with its premium textures and contemporary aesthetics.

Yellow That Energizes the Device, Spirit That Inspires the Future

With VOOPOO's brand refresh, its brand color evolves into a more energetic yellow, reflecting VOOPOO's passion, vitality and breakthrough. The new VOOPOO VINCI S features this refreshed packaging. It is a testament to VOOPOO's commitment to innovative technology and personalized experiences that resonate with modern lifestyles.

The VOOPOO VINCI S is a device that not only delivers exceptional power and flavor consistency but also provides an effortlessly smooth user experience wrapped in elegant design, making it the perfect gift for the Halloween and Christmas season.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.



Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Website: www.voopoo.com

Telephone: 18501548754

City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e0c525f-bcc1-42a6-a2ba-079213caf1d4