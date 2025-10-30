

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR119 million, or EUR0.87 per share. This compares with EUR74 million, or EUR0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to EUR2.704 billion from EUR2.699 billion last year.



Kion Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR119 Mln. vs. EUR74 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.87 vs. EUR0.55 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.704 Bln vs. EUR2.699 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its guidance.



Kion Group now expects annual adjusted EBIT of EUR 760 million to EUR 820 million against the earlier guidance of EUR 720 million to EUR 870 million.



The Group now anticipates full-year revenue of EUR 11.100 billion to EUR 11.400 billion, compared with the prior outlook of EUR 10.900 billion to EUR 11.700 billion.



