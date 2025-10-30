BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Reports "Readiness to Grant" Patent Notification from the Eurasian Patent Organization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience innovator specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce that the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) has issued a "Readiness to Grant" notification for the Company's comprehensive patent application for sublingual delivery of anticancer drugs for the treatment of autoimmune neurodegenerative diseases. This patent family provides numerous proprietary product development and commercialization opportunities, including BioNxt's lead product, BNT23001, a sublingual thin-film formulation of Cladribine for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The EAPO is expected to grant the formal patent to BioNxt upon payment of a publication fee which the Company will provide to the EAPO this week. The EAPO covers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. These countries are the members of the Eurasian Patent Convention (EAPC), which provides a single, harmonized patent application process and regulator for the region. The EAPO grants Eurasian patents that are valid in all eight member states with a combined population of over 200,000,000.

"Solidifying patent protection is a critical part of our commercialization strategy," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt. "The timing is excellent as the Company is days away from commencing a two-week-long large-mass animal bioequivalence study to determine dosing parameters for our upcoming human bioequivalence study. The coming months are expected to be very exciting for BioNxt as multiple clinical programs advance and our intellectual property portfolio gains international recognition and protection."

The patent nationalization process is underway in key global markets, including the European Union, Canada, Australia, Eurasia, New Zealand, and Japan, as well as a Track One priority filing in the United States. Both the European Patent Office and the Eurasian Patent Office have issued favorable communications including the formal acceptance of novelty, inventive step, and industrial applicability.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization e?orts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of BioNxt's sublingual drug products, as well as projected milestones, anticipated partnerships, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond BioNxt's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, delays in regulatory approvals, negative outcomes from clinical trials, changes in market demand, fluctuations in funding availability, or disruptions in supply chains. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioNxt undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include changes in market demand, regulatory developments, delays in clinical trials, fluctuations in financing availability, supply chain disruptions, and unforeseen competitive pressures.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bionxt-reports-%22readiness-to-grant%22-patent-notification-from-the-eura-1093456