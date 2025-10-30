Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
30.10.2025 09:30 Uhr
Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives order for occupant detection in public transport worth USD 100k

The order comes from JM Elektronik and relates to Acconeer's XM122 Pulsed Coherent Radar module for an occupant detection application with planned delivery in Q1 2026. JM Elektronik is a leading contract manufacturer based in Poland.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "Acconeer's technology with low power consumption and high accuracy is ideal for smart presence applications. We are very happy to be a supplier to this pioneering product and are looking forward to continued collaboration."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-30 09:30 CET.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

