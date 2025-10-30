Anzeige
WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Market update and future outlook presentation

30 October 2025 - Qben Infra AB will today hold a market update and future outlook presentation. The presentation material is enclosed to this announcement.

Key highlights from the presentation include:

- The ongoing divestments of the Qben Rail platform and Kvalitetsbygg create value and sharpen focus.

- Proceeds from the Qben Rail and Kvalitetsbygg divestments enable significant deleveraging, from net financial debt of SEK 507 million to net cash of SEK 321 million

- Significant interest in the Qben Power and Qben Inspection platforms.

- Based on external price indications, NAV values for the remaining Qben Infra platforms indicate a significant upside potential.

- Divestments and deleveraging enable capital for new investments and potential dividends.

PRESENTATION TODAY AT 09:30 CET.

Today's presentation can be viewed from this URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/Pmxrnp7Wmh4'si=4sOnvRLvAf5nUHXD

The presentation will be held by Qben Infra's board member Øivind Horpestad, followed by a Q&A session.

(ENDS)

For further information, please contact:

Øivind Horpestad, board member, Qben Infra, tel: +47 910 00 626

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies within infrastructure services in the Nordics. The company operates in niche markets driven by strong growth trends, substantial government investments, and opportunities for consolidation and strong expansion - such as rail and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective M&A and synergy realization. For more information, visit qben.se.

