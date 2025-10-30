Anzeige
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 16:12 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

24 October 2025 903.16p per Ordinary share

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

30 October 2025


