TRACTIAL: DATE OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2025 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

BD Multimedia informs its shareholders and partners that the publication of the consolidated half-year results (parent company and subsidiaries) for the first half of 2025, initially scheduled for October 31, will now take place on November 12, 2025.
This postponement is due to the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and is intended to ensure the reliability of the information published.
We thank our shareholders and partners for their trust and understanding.
|ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
