Das Instrument 6D81 US26614N1028 DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2025

The instrument 6D81 US26614N1028 DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2025



Das Instrument 69M SE0005365681 IRISITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2025

The instrument 69M SE0005365681 IRISITY AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2025



Das Instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2025

The instrument 26Q NO0010715394 ABL GROUP ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard