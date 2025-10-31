Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGZU | ISIN: SE0009155518 | Ticker-Symbol: GW3
Frankfurt
31.10.25 | 08:18
1,564 Euro
+2,09 % +0,032
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAPWAVES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAPWAVES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 09:50 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gapwaves AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Gapwaves AB (publ) was held today, 31 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Fredrik Brusberg from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders
The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 14 October 2025 on an issue of new shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of warrants
The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of warrants with the right to subscribe for shares of series B, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Determination of the number of directors and deputies
The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting shall consist of four directors and one deputy director.

The Board of Directors' complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.gapwaves.com.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.