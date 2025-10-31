Gapwaves AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Gapwaves AB (publ) was held today, 31 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Fredrik Brusberg from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 14 October 2025 on an issue of new shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of warrants

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of warrants with the right to subscribe for shares of series B, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Determination of the number of directors and deputies

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting shall consist of four directors and one deputy director.



About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.