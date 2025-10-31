European enterprises use AI, cloud, automation to turn contact centers into agile, secure hubs powered by technology, human expertise, ISG Provider Lens report says

Across Europe, organizations are redefining customer experience (CX) operations by implementing intelligent, automated and cloud-enabled platforms that unify service delivery and enhance customer value, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe finds that CX has evolved from a support function to a strategic priority as enterprises adopt AI-powered, cloud-native and omnichannel contact center models to enhance agility, efficiency and customer satisfaction. They focus on integrating digital technologies with human expertise, enabling consistent engagement and positioning contact centers as key contributors to enterprise growth.

"Forward-looking enterprises are prioritizing structured optimization and productivity improvements over staff expansion," said Wayne Butterfield, partner at ISG. "This strategic shift reflects a global movement toward sustainable growth with CX excellence at its core."

Cloud migration has become the cornerstone of this evolution, enabling flexibility, scalability and remote work integration, ISG says. By adopting cloud-based contact center customer experience (CCCX) platforms, enterprises can add resources when demand is high, improve service reliability and reduce infrastructure costs. These platforms also support hybrid work models, allowing distributed teams to maintain consistent service standards. With consumption-based pricing models and reduced reliance on capital-intensive infrastructure investments, companies in Europe are optimizing spending while remaining agile in uncertain market conditions.

AI and automation are redefining CCCX operations, transforming how European organizations deliver customer engagement, the report says. Intelligent virtual assistants, generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI systems are now integral to contact centers, performing tasks such as real-time sentiment analysis and predictive service interventions. These tools allow enterprises to anticipate customer needs, personalize interactions and resolve issues faster. Predictive analytics further enhances decision-making by identifying potential service bottlenecks before they affect customers.

By integrating customer data platforms, organizations have enhanced their personalization capabilities. Unified customer profiles enable agents to provide more accurate responses, strengthening customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Security and compliance remain top priorities for enterprises adopting AI-enabled contact centers, ISG says. The shift to cloud-based and remote operations has heightened enterprises' focus on data protection and compliance with European regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). To manage these risks, modern CCCX platforms incorporate advanced safeguards such as multifactor authentication, biometric access and AI-based monitoring tools. Compliance tools are also integrated into these platforms to help enterprises maintain consistent, auditable controls that meet their regional data standards.

"The European market is witnessing rapid growth in advanced CX driven by customer expectations and business needs," said Dr. Kenn Walters, lead author of the report. "Enterprises are seeking providers with innovative, automated solutions that enhance experience while meeting regulatory requirements."

The report also explores other trends in the European contact center market, including the expansion of self-service capabilities and the rise of initiatives that enhance agent experience to drive retention and productivity.

For more insights into the CX and contact center-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across three quadrants: Digital Operations, Intelligent Agent Experience and Intelligent CX (AI Analytics).

The report names Atento, Capita, Concentrix, Conduent, Firstsource, Foundever, Konecta, TP and Transcom as Leaders in three quadrants. HGS and Movate are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Genpact, Wipro and WNS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, IGT Solutions is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Konecta is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among contact center service providers. Konecta earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251031500253/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com