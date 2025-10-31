Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri enters into agreement with Torngrund Group AB regarding the acquisition of a logistics centre in Ludvika

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") has entered into an agreement (the "SPA") regarding the indirect acquisition of the properties Ludvika Gonäs 1:181 and Ludvika Gonäs 1:178 (the "Properties") from Torngrund Group AB ("Torngrund"). Two buildings with a total building area of approximately 103,000 m² will be constructed on the Properties (the "Project"). The buildings will house Hitachi Energy Sweden AB's (the "Tenant") new logistics centre. The agreed property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 1,254 million, which provides a direct yield of 7.1%. Logistri is expected to take possession of the Properties during January 2026 and the Project is expected to be completed during early 2027. The transaction has been structured as a so-called forward funding transaction, which means that the final purchase price for the Properties will be determined when the Project is completed.

About the transaction

Through Logistri's indirect acquisition of the Properties, Logistri will acquire all shares in Egenlokal Projektbolag 116 AB, reg. no. 559513-8081, and thereby indirectly all shares in Egenlokal Projektbolag 118 AB, reg. no. 559513-8107, and Egenlokal Projektbolag 120 AB, reg. no. 559513-8123 (the "Companies").

Completion of the SPA is conditioned upon the Inspection of Strategic Products approving a notification in accordance with the Act on Foreign Direct Investments, or leaving such notification without comment, and that the necessary building permits for the Project are granted and become legally binding.

The notification under the Act on Foreign Direct Investments will be submitted to the Inspection of Strategic Products in connection with the signing of the SPA. The necessary building permits for the Project are expected to be granted and become legally binding during the end of December 2025.

The final purchase price for the Companies and the Properties shall be determined when the Project is completed, and shall correspond to the sum of the Companies' equity on the completion date plus the difference between the agreed property value SEK 1,254 million and the Properties' book value which is equivalent to the project investment at the date the Project is completed. The Project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

The Project constitutes a so-called forward funding transaction, which means that Logistri has undertaken to be responsible for costs relating to the Project, up to an amount corresponding to the agreed property value for the Properties. Logistri intends to finance the Project through construction loan from two Swedish banks in the amount of SEK 645 million and equity (which was received by Logistri through the directed share issues resolved by the board on 8 October 2025 pursuant to authorization and resolved by the general meeting on 27 October 2025, which was announced by Logistri on each respective date).

According to terms of the SPA, Logistri has the option to pay ninety (90) per cent of the purchase price by transferring to Torngrund, in connection with the completion of the Project, warrants in Logistri which may be exercised by Torngrund for subscription of class B shares in Logistri. The issue of such warrants requires a resolution by the general meeting in Logistri, and the announcement of the proposal and resolution by the board of Logistri regarding the issue of warrants has been announced in accordance with the notice of extraordinary general meeting in Logistri (Notice to extraordinary general meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)) which Logistri announced on 30 October 2025.

About the Tenant

The Tenant has signed a 15-year lease agreement and will lease both Properties in their entirety. In connection with the signing of the lease agreement, an option agreement was also entered into according to which the Tenant has the right to demand the acquisition of the shares in Egenlokal Projektbolag 118 AB and Egenlokal Projektbolag 120 AB, and thereby indirectly the Properties. The option can be exercised in connection with the completion of the Project and five years after the completion of the Project. The agreed property value upon completion amounts to SEK 1,354 million and after five years the agreed property value shall amount to SEK 1,354 million annually adjusted by CPI + 0.5%.

Through this transaction, Logistri deepens its collaboration with the Tenant, which already today leases the property Bokbindaren 1 in Smedjebacken - a facility developed together with Torngrund where the Tenant conducts production of advanced high voltage components. Further strengthening the relationship with the Tenant is fully in line with Logistri's strategy to invest in business-critical properties and develop long-term partnerships with market-leading tenants. The Tenant is in an expansive phase - a journey driven by billion-kronor investments, technological innovation and a strong commitment to the energy transition.

About Torngrund

Through the transaction, Logistri deepens its strategic collaboration with Torngrund. The main contractor for the Project is Torngrund's subsidiary Krafthus AB with Lindesberg's Bygg AB as subcontractor, which is the same contractor constellation that successfully constructed the property Bokbindaren 1 in Smedjebacken.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-31 13:10 CET.