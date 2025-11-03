Rejlers AB: Rejlers signs new framework agreement with one of Sweden's largest energy companies

Rejlers has signed a new framework agreement with one of Sweden's largest energy companies for the delivery of technical consulting services within Sweden.

The collaboration includes a wide range of technical consulting services to support Vattenfall's needs in energy and infrastructure-related projects. The agreement will enter into force on 1 January 2026 and will remain in force until 31 December 2028.

The new framework agreement strengthens the long-term collaboration between Rejlers and Vattenfall and creates the conditions for the continued development of sustainable and future-proof energy solutions throughout the Vattenfall Group. The agreement covers all of Rejlers' divisions and business areas and contributes to further strengthening the company's investment in nuclear technology and other strategically important parts of the energy transition.

"The energy transition is one of the greatest societal challenges of our time and it is crucial that we together create solutions that enable a robust and efficient energy system. Through this framework agreement, we continue to contribute our expertise to the development of the energy infrastructure of the future", says Anna Honnér, Head of the Connected Energy Division.

"We are happy to continue our long and good cooperation with Vattenfall, and within the framework of the agreement also strengthen our delivery capacity in the nuclear power area, says Jonas Böös, Head of Sales & Client Relations, Connected Energy Division.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Honnér, Head of Division Connected Energy, Rejlers Sweden, +46 72 888 68 68, anna.honner@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com