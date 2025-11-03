AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2025 - September 2025

Summary of the first quarter 2025/26

Net sales increased by 6.7 percent (12.0) and amounted to SEK 4,101 million (3,842). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 6.2 percent (6.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 292 million (272).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and effects of IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 182 million (166). There were no items affecting comparability during the period (-).

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 82 million (80).

Earnings per share was SEK 0.82 (0.79) after dilution. Adjusted for IFRS 16, earnings per share was SEK 1.13 (1.09) after dilution.

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the first quarter was 113,082 (109,281), representing an increase of 3.5 percent.

After the end of the reporting period, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose that the Annual General Meeting approve a voluntary share redemption program with a maximum amount of SEK 400 million.

The Board of Directors has revised the financial targets and dividend policy. The new targets are intended to better reflect the company's continued focus on both organic and acquired growth, and to provide greater clarity to the market and investors. For more information, see page 12.

CEO's comments

"Steady student growth, and clear results from reading and language development initiatives."

Solid start to the financial year, with reading in focus

We begin the 2025/26 financial year with stable and positive development. We have continued our focus on language and reading development under the banner "every word counts". Our efforts to strengthen reading skills at an early age are showing results, today nine out of ten students within AcadeMedia can read by the time they complete first grade. But we are not satisfied, through a range of activities, partnerships, and continued investments in reading and language development, we are now taking the next steps.

AcadeMedia remains firmly established as Europe's largest education company, with our international expansion proceeding according to plan. During the quarter, we approved more than 500 new preschool places in Germany across seven new units, an important step in our long-term growth plan. Our Swedish operations demonstrate strong resilience in a demographically challenging environment. Through quality initiatives and clear positioning, we continue to earn the trust of more children, students, and adults who choose our educational offerings.

Continued steady growth in new children and students

Growth is being driven both organically and through acquisitions. Last year, the number of children and students increased by 7.0 percent, demonstrating that our strategy to expand in regions with sustained demand is yielding results. Preliminary enrolment figures for the autumn indicate continued stable growth across the Group.

More students achieving the goals

The number of students finishing compulsory school with eligibility for upper secondary education remains at a high level, while results show that our students continue to perform strongly compared with the national average - a testament to the high quality of our teaching. We also observe a strong alignment between national test results and final grades.

Adult education's role in an evolving workplace

The governments autumn budget confirms that adult education continues to be a priority in Sweden's skills provision. In a period of rapid technological change and high unemployment, where many people are distant from the labor market, the demands on skills are evolving quickly. In this transition AcadeMedia's adult education plays an important role.

AcadeMedia is today one of Sweden's leading providers of vocational higher education and reskilling programs. Our courses give individuals practical tools to take the next step, whether that involves changing industry, upgrading their skills, or returning to the workforce after an extended absence. The segment continues to show strong profitability, exceeding our margin target, which enables us to continue investing in the skills provision of the future.

Further expansion in Germany through new units

Since our establishment in Germany in 2017, AcadeMedia has built a strong and stable preschool operation with 103 units and 8,400 preschool places. From the outset, our expansion strategy has had a clear focus on organic growth, aiming to open 10-15 new preschools per year in regions with continued high demand.

During the quarter, we approved seven new units, corresponding to just over 500 new preschool places. In total, we now have a pipeline of approximately 2,000-2,500 new preschool places over the next three years. This is an important investment, not only for us but for society at large.

The need for additional preschool places in Germany remains very high. The country currently lacks around 300,000 places, and only 37 percent of children under three attend preschools. This shortage negatively affects both the labour market and gender equality, as access to safe and high-quality preschool is crucial for parents to work and for children to get a strong start in life.

Our expansion helps address these needs and demonstrates AcadeMedia's ability to achieve long-term and sustainable growth. By expanding in regions with strong demand, and where our quality model has a tangible impact, we bolster our position as a socially responsible actor in Europe.

Sustainability in practice, Award for Vittra Lambohov

We are proud that our primary school, Vittra Lambohov in Linköping, has been awarded the Swedish National Agency for Education's distinction, 'School for Sustainable Development'. This recognition highlights the long-term efforts to integrate sustainability into both teaching and everyday school life.

Supporting parents through the film initiative 'Strong as a Parent'

During the quarter, AcadeMedia Academy launched the film series Strong as a Parent, an initiative designed to support parents in everyday challenges. The series was developed in collaboration with BRIS (Children's rights in society), the Internet Foundation, and psychologist Anna Bennich, among others, and is aimed at parents of children from upper primary school through upper secondary school. The films cover topics such as emotions and relationships, healthy habits and digital balance, as well as exclusion and crime. By providing practical advice from experts and school leaders, we aim to help more parents feel confident in their parenting. The series is free of charge and available on AcadeMedia Academy's open education platform.

Writing workshops in collaboration with the LasseMajas Foundation

During the quarter, we launched a collaboration with the LasseMajas Foundation aimed at strengthening children's reading and writing skills. This autumn, 45 classes are participating in a writing workshop inspired by the popular LasseMajas Detective Agency series. Students in grades 2 and 3 spend six weeks reading, writing, and illustrating their own detective stories with support from writing coaches from AcadeMedia. The initiative is designed to spark a love of language and creativity, particularly in areas where many students have a first language other than Swedish. By creating a fantasy world full of mysteries and stories, children gain tools to express themselves, develop their imagination, and build self-confidence."

Moving forward with quality and responsibility

We continue to develop our operations with focus on quality, accessibility, and long-term stability. Our mission, to provide people with tools to shape their future, is more relevant today than ever. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all our employees in Sweden and internationally. Together, we make a difference every day, for every individual.

Marcus Strömberg

President and CEO

AcadeMedia AB (publ)

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se

