AcadeMedia AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at AcadeMedia's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on 26 November 2025 in Stockholm.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, that the number of Board members appointed by the general meeting shall be seven without deputies. Johan Andersson, Ann-Marie Begler, Jan Bernhardsson, Mikael Helmerson, Hilde Britt Mellbye, Marie Osberg and Håkan Sörman were re-elected as Board members. Håkan Sörman was re-elected as chairman of the Board. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one without deputies and to elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Camilla Samuelsson as auditor in charge, which is in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation.

Fees to Board members and auditor

The AGM resolved that the fee to the members of the Board of Directors, for the time until the end of the next AGM, shall be paid out in a total amount of SEK 3,567,000 (3,445,000), divided as follows:

- Board of Directors: the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive SEK 713,000 (690,000) and the other Board members who are not employed by the Group, shall receive SEK 315,000 (305,000) each,

- Audit Committee: the Chairman of the committee shall receive SEK 196,000 (185,000) and SEK 98,000 (95,000) for each other member of the committee who is not employed by the Group,

- Remuneration Committee: SEK 83,000 (80,000) for the Chairman of the committee and SEK 41,000 (40,000) for each other member of the committee who is not employed by the Group,

- Quality Committee: SEK 124,000 (120,000) for the Chairman of the committee and SEK 62,000 (60,000) for each other member of the committee who is not employed by the Group,

- Real Property Committee: SEK 103,000 (100,000) for the Chairman of the committee and SEK 52 000 (50 000) for each other member of the committee who is not employed by the Group.

It was resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved current account.

Adoption of accounts, allocation of the results and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the Group for the financial year 2024/25. In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, it was resolved that a dividend of SEK 2.25 per share shall be distributed for the financial year 2024/25 and that the record date for the dividend shall be 28 November 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid out on 3 December 2025, through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' report on remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Long-term incentive program in the form of a performance share program

The AGM resolved to adopt the proposal from the Board of Directors regarding an allotment of not more than 255,600 share rights, within the scope of a long-term incentive program.

Long-term incentive program in the form of a warrant program

The AGM resolved to adopt the proposal from the Board of Directors regarding an issue of not more than 90,000 warrants, within the scope of a long-term incentive program.

Voluntary share redemption program

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, on a voluntary redemption program, consisting of (i) reduction of the share capital for repayment to the shareholders, and (ii) bonus issue without issuance of new shares.

A presentation, given by the CEO Marcus Strömberg, will be available on AcadeMedia's website. Here you will also find the underlying proposals to the above resolutions and, at the latest on 10 December 2025, the minutes from the AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 8 410 410 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Jennie Thingwall, Legal Counsel

Telephone: +46 76 14 111 59

E-mail: jennie.thingwall@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se