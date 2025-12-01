AcadeMedia AB: Katarina Wilson to leave AcadeMedia for a new position

AcadeMedia announces that Katarina Wilson, Deputy CEO and COO, has decided to leave the company to take up a new position outside AcadeMedia. Further details regarding her next role will be communicated in due course.

Katarina joined the Group in 2016 and has since held several senior leadership roles, including CFO from 2019 to 2023 and, since 2023, Deputy CEO and COO. She has played an important part in strengthening the Group's governance, organisational structure and financial performance.

Marcus Strömberg, CEO of AcadeMedia, comments:

"Katarina has played an important role in [the Company]'s journey. Her expertise, commitment, and strategic capabilities have been highly valuable to our development. I would like to extend my warm and sincere thanks to Katarina for everything she has done for AcadeMedia, and I wish her the very best in the next stage of her career."

Katarina Wilson adds:

"It has been a fantastic journey to be part of developing AcadeMedia together with so many dedicated colleagues. I am proud of what we have achieved, and I look forward to following the company's continued success, even as I now take on new challenges."

The company will not appoint a new Deputy CEO at this time. Katarina's responsibilities will be allocated within the organisation.

Katarina has a six-month notice period and will leave [the Company] no later than 1 June 2026.

