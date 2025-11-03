AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia revises its financial targets and dividend policy

The Board of Directors of AcadeMedia has resolved to update the company's financial targets and dividend policy. The revised targets aim to align with AcadeMedia's strategic focus on acquisition-driven growth and to enhance transparency for the market and investors. The CEO and CFO will present the updated targets during a conference call held in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period July-September 2025, at 09:30 CET today, November 3.

In the updated financial targets, the profitability target has been revised to an annual adjusted EBITA margin of 7-8 percent, replacing the previous adjusted EBIT margin target of 7-8 percent, to better reflect the company's focus on acquisition-driven growth.

To clarify the company's dividend practice, following quality investments, the dividend policy has been updated by removing alternatives to cash dividends from the ordinary dividend.

"AcadeMedia continues to develop positively, supported by a strong market position and solid balance sheet. We are glad that so many children, students, guardians and adults choose us, clear proof that we make a difference every day. Our platform provides a strong foundation for continued growth through acquisitions. Revising our financial targets is a natural step, as adjusted EBITA is the most common profitability measure among acquisition-driven organizations like AcadeMedia," says Marcus Strömberg, President and CEO of AcadeMedia.

AcadeMedia's financial targets:

Sales growth

5-7%

AcadeMedia's target for sales growth is 5-7 percent annually for the Group, excluding major acquisitions.

Profitability 7-8%

AcadeMedia's profitability target for EBITA excluding items affecting comparability and the effects of IFRS 16, is to amount to 7 to 8 percent of revenue over time.

Capital structure <3,0x

AcadeMedia's target is to for net interest-bearing debt to be no more than three times operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding items affecting comparability and IFRS 16. During brief periods, however, deviation from this target may occur, such as in the case of major acquisitions.



