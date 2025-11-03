

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) now projects operating earnings for the full-year 2025 in a range of $4.00 to $4.06 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $3.94 to $4.06 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it is reaffirming PSEG's five-year, Operating Earnings growth outlook of 5 to 7 percent through 2029 as its continues to pursue opportunities incremental to its long-term forecast, including the potential to contract its nuclear output under multi-year agreements and potential incremental investments to address the near-term need for additional supply due to growing customer demand.



