

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $622 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $520 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $565 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $3.226 billion from $2.642 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $622 Mln. vs. $520 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.226 Bln vs. $2.642 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News