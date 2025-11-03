BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Cuts AEC PFAS Treatment Energy Use by >90%, Unlocking Commercial-Scale Water Solutions with Unmatched Total Life Cycle Cost Savings

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that develops and commercializes sustainable technologies, today announced a breakthrough upgrade to its patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC)system-cutting the AEC's energy use by more than 90% in large-scale PFAS treatment for drinking water as compared with the prior generations of the AEC.

These savings are on top of data reported in May 2025 that an AEC system can offer up to 80% total-life cycle cost savings over competing technologies like carbon, due to AEC's efficiency for its collection of PFAS molecules and ease of handling the PFAS-laden by-products of the operation. This new energy reduction breakthrough adds to the already compelling economic argument in favor of the AEC over incumbent technologies, resulting in an industry-leading combination of cost efficiency, energy performance, and non-detect PFAS removal (below 1 part per trillion) in both drinking water and brackish sources.

"We are solving PFAS treatment under the toughest field conditions," said Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering. "This breakthrough proves that scalable, energy-efficient PFAS removal is not only achievable-it's ready for deployment at scale."

Transformational Cost Savings

For a typical municipal system operating at 1,000 gallons per minute using prior-generation AEC technology, the new AEC module can reduce monthly energy costs from approximately $208,000 to just $15,700-a savings of more than $2.3 million annually at $0.15/kWh power rates. Even with industrial waters with higher total dissolved solids than drinking water, the new AEC system achieved an 88% reduction in energy use, confirming its versatility and efficiency across diverse applications.

"Energy efficiency is critical for scalable PFAS treatment," said Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo. "Our new AEC system lets utilities treat water at a fraction of the cost of reverse osmosis and carbon filtration, without compromising performance. Its modular design allows us to tailor system size to meet each facility's needs efficiently and affordably. The combination of energy reduction and total life cycle cost efficiency in handling the waste by products makes the AEC the best choice to capture the high performance and low-cost solution for at-scale deployments."

Designed for Modern Water Infrastructure

Unlike high-pressure membranes or adsorption systems, the AEC platform uses low-voltage electrostatic separation to capture and concentrate PFAS without generating large waste streams. It requires minimal maintenance, less filter replacement, and produces only 1/40,000th the waste of carbon systems. BioLargo also offers integrated collection, destruction, and disposal services for a complete PFAS solution.

Advancing a Sustainable Future

"This milestone underscores BioLargo's mission to make clean water both affordable and sustainable," said Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo, Inc. "PFAS contamination is one of the defining water challenges of our time, and this breakthrough shows how innovation can deliver solutions that meet both environmental and economic imperatives."

Calvert added, "By super-concentrating long, short, and ultra-short chain PFAS molecules, our AEC technology makes destruction and waste handling practical and cost-effective-opening major commercial opportunities as we move toward full-scale deployment. Our first commercial installation in New Jersey is nearing operation, and we look forward to sharing results from that and other upcoming commercial projects that are lining up for a great 2026 and beyond."

