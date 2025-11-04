Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 07:30
14,910 Euro
-1,78 % -0,270
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,14015,20510:28
15,14515,20010:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 07:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Q3 2025 Interim Report Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

July - September 2025 (compared with July - September 2024)

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 42.0 million (30.4).
  • Net operating income totalled EUR 40.2 million (29.2)
  • Profit from property management amounted to EUR 21.8 million (13.2). Profit from property management, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to EUR 21.8 million.
  • Earnings after tax for the period amounted to EUR 19.4 million (-5.6), corresponding to EUR 0.23
    (-0.11) per share.
  • Unrealised changes in value affected profit by EUR-2.9 million (-6.4) on properties and by EUR 3.4 million (-13.0) on interest rate derivatives.

January - September 2025 (compared with January - September 2024)

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 122.4 million (91.4).
  • Net operating income totalled EUR 115.9 million (87.8).
  • Profit from property management amounted to EUR 79.3 million (35.8). Profit from property management, includes a non-recurring income item of EUR 20.5 million regarding negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates, as well as non-recurring costs and exchange rate effects of EUR -1.3 million. Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, amounted to EUR 60.1 million.
  • Earnings after tax for the period amounted to EUR 64.1 million (-7.3), corresponding to EUR 0.81
    (-0.16) per share.
  • Unrealised changes in value affected profit by EUR -7.5 million (-37.0) on properties and by EUR -4.6 million (-9.4) on interest rate derivatives.
  • EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,056.1 million (749.1) corresponding to EUR 12.9 (11.9) per share.

"I am proud of the pan-European specialist platform we are building together and the stable returns we are delivering"

- Christian Fredrixon, VD

Key figures1
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Jan-sep 2025

Jan-sep 2024

Rental income

42.0

30.4

122.4

91.4

Net operating income

40.2

29.2

115.9

87.8

Profit from property management

21.8

13.2

79.3

35.8

Unrealised changes in property values

-2.9

-6.4

-7.5

-37.0

Earnings after tax

19.4

-5.6

64.1

-7.3

Market value of investment properties

2,492

1,764

2,492

1,764

EPRA NRV/share, EUR

12.9

11.9

12.9

11.9

Number of properties with solar panels

76

49

76

49

Net operating income, current earnings capacity

165.0

115.1

165.0

115.1

Net debt LTV ratio, %

56.1

54.6

56.1

54.6

Debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple

10.7

9.3

10.7

9.3

Prospective debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple

9.7

9.0

9.7

9.0

Interest coverage ratio, multiple

2.4

2.2

2.4

2.2

¹Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.

4 november 2025

For further information, please contact

Christian Fredrixon, CEO

christian.fredrixon@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO
pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

https://www.cibusrealestate.com/investors/financial-reports/

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 650 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling Group, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.

This information is information that Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on 4 November 2025.

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

Kungsgatan 26
111 35 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)8 12 439 100
Reg no. 559135-0599

www.cibusrealestate.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.