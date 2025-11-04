Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves and Waymo receive Vinnova funding for research on next-generation imaging radar

Gothenburg, 4 November 2025: Gapwaves has been awarded funding from Vinnova to advance Gapwaves' Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) technology for the next-generation imaging radar for fully autonomous vehicles (AV). The project will be carried out in partnership with Waymo, a global leader in AV technology and robotaxi services headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The grant totals MSEK 0.6, and the project will run over a six-month period.

Gapwaves has developed and industrialised its unique Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) antenna technology for automotive radar sensors. This project aims to build on these compact, cost-efficient solutions and adapt them for autonomous vehicles and Waymo's high-performance targets - enabling advanced, scalable imaging radar technology that fulfils the stringent safety and reliability standards essential for autonomous driving.



Nils Dagås, VP R&D at Gapwaves, comments: "As commercial fleets for delivery, freight, and ride sharing continue to grow, the industry faces important challenges around regulation, public acceptance, safety, and not least cost. Next-generation imaging radar, enabled by our advanced waveguide antenna technology, will play a crucial role in meeting these demands. Through this research project, we are combining Gapwaves' antenna expertise with Waymo's deep understanding of imaging radar performance. Together, we look forward to exploring innovative solutions for future autonomous driving."

This project is part of Vinnova's Future Mobility initiative, which supports research and innovation activities that contribute to sustainable mobility and foster closer collaboration between Swedish and American stakeholders, with a particular focus on California.

Need for scalable high-resolution imaging radar in Autonomous Vehicles

High-resolution imaging radar with a high channel count addresses many limitations of current sensor technologies, offering long-range detection, superior resolution and accuracy, 4D sensing capabilities, and consistent performance in all weather and lighting conditions. However, widespread adoption in autonomous vehicles has been held back by high costs that limit scalability. Through this research project, Gapwaves is investigating how its patented waveguide antenna technology could enable scalable, cost-effective, and high-performance radar solutions for the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, VD?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Tel:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Nils Dagås, VP R&D

Tel: +46 701 49 09 26

E-mail: nils.dagas@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.