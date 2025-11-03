BICO Group AB: BICO provides preliminary figures for Q3 2025 and announces impairment

Summary

BICO provides preliminary figures for Q3 2025, full report released, tomorrow, November 4 Sales is expected to amount to SEK 387m (369), corresponding to an organic sales growth of 12 percent Adjusted EBITDA is expected to amount to SEK 17m (6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5 percent, which is an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA-margin of around 3 percentage points YoY BICO showed organic sales growth in both business areas Lab Automation (35 percent YoY) and Life Science Solutions (4 percent YoY), despite macro-economic headwinds

BICO has concluded impairments in Discover ECHO and Biosero totaling SEK 1,036m. These impairments will not affect cash flow, but will impact EBIT for Q3 2025

In May 2024, BICO adopted an impairment model, which shortened the forecast period before terminal value from ten to five years, following recommendation from the Swedish Financial Reporting Supervision. The impairments stem from a short forecast period and lower year-to-date trading in 2025 leading to changed forecast assumptions compared with previous periods

BICO anticipates long-term growth of around 10 percent CAGR, which is in line with our financial targets. The company also reaffirms strong underlying demand for Biosero's integrated lab automation solutions and Biosero's market-leading software suite Green Button Go

Impairments per Q3 2025

BICO has resolved goodwill impairment in Discover ECHO SEK 471m and Biosero SEK 539m totaling SEK 1,010m. In addition, impairment of trademarks and technology of SEK 26m has been concluded in Discover ECHO. These impairments will not affect cash flow but will impact EBIT for Q3 2025.

Discover Echo's financial development has been weaker than previously forecasted, mainly as a result of reduced financing from National Institute of Health (NIH), which has impacted the demand in the academic customer segment. As a result, the revised sales and cash forecasts, reflecting the continued softness in academic research funding which has had an impact on the goodwill value

For Biosero, BICO sees a strong underlying demand for integrated lab automation solutions and Biosero's market-leading software suite Green Button Go. However, a short forecast period and lower year-to-date trading in 2025 are leading to changed forecast assumptions compared with previous periods which have an impact on the goodwill

Preliminary figures Q3 2025

The net sales for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK 387m (369) and the organic sales growth is expected to amount to 12 percent (-18). The EBITDA for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK 5m (4), corresponding to a margin of 1 percent (1). The adjusted EBITDA for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK 17m (6) corresponding to a margin of 5 percent (2).

The cash flow from operating activities for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK -32m (45), the cash flow from investing activities for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK 716m (-27) and the cash flow from financing activities for Q3 is expected to amount to SEK -115m (-18).

Group's cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2025, amounted to SEK 1,241m.

SEKm Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Profit & loss



Net sales 387 369 Organic sales growth, % 12 -18 EBITDA 5 4 EBITDA margin, % 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 17 6 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 5 2 Life Science Solutions



Net sales 263 271 Organic sales growth, % 4 -15 EBITDA 8 18 EBITDA margin, % 3 7 Adjusted EBITDA 19 20 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 7 8 Lab Automation



Net sales 124 101 Organic sales growth, % 35 -25 EBITDA 8 7 EBITDA margin, % 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA 10 7 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 8 7 Cash flow



Cash flow from operating activities -32 45 Cash flow from investing activities 716 -27 Cash flow from financing activities -115 -18

All amounts stated in this press release are preliminary. BICO's full financial performance will be presented in the Q3 report 2025 which will be released, tomorrow, on November 4, 2025, at 07:00am CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Thordenberg, CFO, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 735 34 88 84

E-mail: jt@bico.com

This information is information that BICO Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-03 18:01 CET.

