

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Grifols (GRFS) on Tuesday reported a net profit of 304 million euros for the first nine months, up 245% compared to 88 million euros for the same period of 2024.



Revenues for the first nine months of the year rose by 7.7% to 5,542 million euros from 5,237 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA year-to-date stood at 1,358 million euros with a 24.5% margin.



For the third quarter, revenues were 1,865 million euros and net profit was 127 million euros.



Nacho Abia, CEO of Grifols, said: 'Grifols maintains momentum as we deliver on our Value Creation Plan. We are delivering clear progress across our key priorities, underpinned by underlying demand and stable market dynamics. The company remains well-positioned to navigate market conditions and deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.'



Rahul Srinivasan, CFO of Grifols, added: 'We are making tangible progress on free cash flow generation, which has required a coordinated and disciplined effort by the Grifols team across the entire organization. Taking that same organizational focus and intensity forward remains a key priority.'



